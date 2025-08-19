GAMBIAN CHAMPIONS BEREWULENG TAKES 3RD IN WAFU

- Advertisement -

Gambian women’s champions Berewuleng FC wrapped up their Wafu-A Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory over Determine Girls FC of Liberia, and in the process, clinched the bronze medal in the event.

The Gambian champions dominated the game from the start with Sarah Jarju opening the scorings after just 25 seconds on the clock, scoring with the fastest goal of the tournament to put Berewuleng in front. Nyima Sanneh restored Bere’s lead after Determine Girls FC levelled matters before Sarah Jarju came back to complete a brace while Awa K Darboe wrapped up the scoring with a beautiful solo goal.

Berewuleng FC became the first Gambian side to finish on the podium after finishing third with six points behind second place Aigles De Medina who had nine points and champions USFAS FC of Mali on also on nine points.

Young Gambian striker Sarah Jarju scored three goals in four matches finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and won two “player of the match” awards in the process.