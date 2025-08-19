Cambell Town wins MO Faal-Super Cup as SK/West Nawettan starts today

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

Cambell Town secured a back to back win over Jeshwang City on Sunday to win the Serekunda West Super Cup named in memory of the late Alh MO Faal.

In a thrilling final at West Park, Cambell Town’s Mustapha Fofana rose to the occasion with a 63rd minute goal after latching on to a defence splitting cross from Ebrima Jammeh who beat past two defenders, before unleashing the ball for Fofana to collect in the six yard area.

With one more defender thrown the other way, Fofana tapped the ball past Jeshwang’s goalkeeper as spectators applauded with loud cheers.

Jeshwang City fought a gallant battle to salvage themselves from cup defeat but their efforts fell short of mustering an equaliser until the last minute, as Cambell Town celebrated another silverware to put them on a good stead for a title defence that promises to be a long and a hard road to travel.

Meanwhile, the season’s programme formally starts today with Blackpool FC taking on Bundas FC at 2:30 PM, while Hunters FC meets Kanifiing Layout FC.

Tomorrow Wednesday, Tigers will play Newcastle in the afternoon game as Future Stars meet Galaxy FC in the late evening match.

Other Week One fixtures:

Thursday- Erenjang vs Runn Mango, 2:30 PM

Pencha FC vs Celtic FC 4 :30 PM

Friday- Bilbao FC vs Tranquill FC 2:30 PM

Anfield FC vs Pipeline FC 4:30 PM

Sat- Unicorns vs Team Onana 2:30 PM

Junction Bi FC vs Gintos, 4:30 PM

Sun- BK Central FC vs Kaw Tally FC. 2:30 PM

Babun Fatty vs Old Hands 4:30 PM