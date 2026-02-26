An open letter to President Barrow from candles to constant light: How electricity transformed my village

- Advertisement -

Your Excellency,

Born and raised in Karantaba Wolof, I write to sincerely commend you and your government for extending electricity to rural Gambia, particularly across Sami District.

I vividly remember my childhood school days when electricity was non-existent. We depended on kerosene lamps and candles to study at night. Only a few compounds had small solar systems, mainly used to charge mobile phones or watch television. Many nights, while studying, sleep would quietly take over, and before realising it, the candle would burn through our books and notes.

One painful memory that still lingers is of a friend who was preparing for his GABECE. He fell asleep while studying, and the candle burned all his reading materials laid out on the table. Experiences like these made learning unnecessarily difficult and risky for many students in rural communities.

The challenges extended beyond education. During the holy month of Ramadan, everyone longed for cold potable water. However, because most of it was brought in from Senegal, it was expensive, often sold at D60 a nugget, a price many families could not afford on a daily basis.

Today, when I return to the village, I no longer see darkness. I see hope, fulfilment, and happiness. There is 24-hour electricity, there is a television set in almost every home, and pupils and students can study at any time of their choice, with cold water accessible to everyone.

Your Excellency, you have not only illuminated our homes; you have transformed lives, restored dignity, and opened doors to opportunities that once felt impossible for rural communities like mine.

As peaceful as you are, I pray that the Almighty grant you wisdom, good health, and continued strength to lead our nation.

Mustapha Sallah

(The Gainako Boy)

Karantaba Wolof

Progress not enough as governance gaps remain

Dear Editor,

State House has proudly highlighted The Gambia’s inclusion among Africa’s top ten countries in the 2026 World Economics Governance Index. Improvements in press freedom at 65.4 per cent and political rights at 54.8 per cent are positive developments and reflect the democratic space that has gradually expanded in recent years.

Yet the full report demands a more serious national conversation. The country scored only 38.5 per cent in rule of law and a troubling 31.6 per cent in control of corruption. These are not minor indicators. They are the foundation upon which any meaningful democracy is built. Without a strong rule of law and a credible fight against corruption, democratic gains remain shallow and vulnerable.

With an overall score of 47.6 per cent, The Gambia still ranks behind Senegal and Sierra Leone. That reality should temper celebration with humility and a sense of responsibility. Progress in selected areas must not be used as political cover to avoid confronting deeper institutional weaknesses.

The government must provide clear and practical support to the judiciary and guarantee its full independence.

Strengthening the rule of law is not optional. It is the central pillar of democracy and good governance.

When courts are strong, impartial and properly resourced, citizens gain confidence that justice applies equally to all, not only to the powerful.

The government’s record on corruption remains deeply disappointing. Fighting corruption requires more than public statements and promises. It requires political will, consistent enforcement and real accountability across all public institutions. The absence of firm action and visible consequences has contributed significantly to the country’s poor performance on the corruption index.

If the administration is serious about reform, it must lead by example.

Public officials must be held to the highest standards; institutions must be protected from interference and transparency must become the norm rather than the exception.

Gambian people deserve honest and balanced reporting. They deserve leadership that acknowledges progress but also confronts uncomfortable truths. Celebrating improvements is fair, but true commitment to democracy lies in strengthening institutions and addressing the weaknesses that continue to hold the country back.

MC Cham Jr

Business Councillor

KMC