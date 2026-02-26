The menace of drugs

- Advertisement -

This paper reported yesterday the arrest of 53 individuals by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG). This is both commendable and alarming. Commendable because it shows that law enforcement officers are vigilant and proactive in confronting the drug menace. Alarming because the variety of substances seized: cocaine, kush, cannabis, ecstasy, crystal meth and others reveal the growing complexity of drug trafficking and consumption within our society.

Drug abuse is no longer a distant problem confined to foreign lands. It is here, in our communities, silently destroying the potential of young people and threatening public safety. The rise in hard drugs such as cocaine and crystal meth signals a dangerous shift from traditional substances to more addictive and destructive narcotics. If left unchecked, this trend could erode families, increase crime rates, and burden our already stretched health system.

While arrests are necessary, enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. A multi-faceted approach is required. First, there must be sustained public education campaigns targeting schools, communities and religious institutions. Young people must understand not only the legal consequences of drug use but also its long-term health and social impacts.

- Advertisement -

Second, community policing and intelligence gathering should be strengthened. Local communities often know where drug activities occur; building trust between citizens and law enforcement can help expose dealers before their networks expand.

Third, rehabilitation services must be expanded. Drug users should not only be punished but also given access to counselling, skills training and reintegration programs. Without rehabilitation, many will relapse and return to the streets.

Finally, tighter border controls and regional cooperation are essential to disrupt supply chains. The fight against drugs is a national responsibility. Government, civil society, families and the youth themselves must unite to safeguard the future of our country.