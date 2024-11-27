Anoca congratulates new GNOC leadership  

- Advertisement -

The president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa-ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf, has dispatched a congratulatory message to the newly elected leadership of the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC led by Bai Dodou Jallow.

The continental Olympics body’s boss expressed delight in heartily congratulating Mr Jallow on his election as President of the GNOC.

“Your election to this prestigious position not only demonstrates your exceptional commitment to sports development in your country, but also testifies to the trust and esteem that your peers and colleagues have for you.

ANOCA stands with you to support your initiatives and strengthen our cooperation, for the progress of the African Olympic Movement as a whole,” Mr Berraf stated.

Mr Jallow won the GNOC presidential election on Saturday and will head the body until 2028.