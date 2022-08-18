APRC extends relief aid to flood victims

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the leader of APRC and Speaker of the National Assembly, over the last few days led his party officials on a donation tour of the victims of the recent floods in Banjul and other places.

FTJ and his party donated 50 bags of rice to victims within the Greater Banjul Area.

He used the occasion to call on Gambians, especially his colleagues political leaders to refrain from politicising natural disasters.

Honourable Jatta said the donation may look small, but for them, they are doing it to complement the government’s efforts and added that it is not going to APRC family but the Gambians and non-Gambians who were affected.

“We know the government is doing a lot and we as a political party also owe it to our people to do this form of gesture in solidarity with Gambians who have been affected and to share that pain and then help them to come out of it,” he added.

FTJ said The Gambia must graduate from doing politics with everything because natural disasters know no political boundaries.

Also speaking on the tour, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, APRC General Secretary and ambassador-designate to South Africa, called on her fellow women to come forward and give out their second clothing to help their fellow women victims.

“We are the first political party in this country to hand over to the victims but there is no political interest in this because those who are going to receive it, may not even be APRC sympathisers. These are Gambians helping Gambians,” she said.

The tour party distributed 10 bags in Banjul, 20 in KM and 20 in West Coast Region.

The beneficiaries come from the most affected areas; Abuko, Nema Kunku, Bundung, London Corner, Ebo Town, Tallinding and Banjul.

They expressed their profound gratitude to FTJ and his party for their good gesture.