23 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
type here...
News

ARMY INVESTIGATES SHOOTING AT BORDER

995
army pro
- Advertisement -

Omar Bah

The Gambia Armed Forces has said it is investigating reports of a firing incident involving the Gambia Navy at the tip of the western border with Senegal.

- Advertisement -

Reports received by The Standard said it happened near the village of Abenee on the Casamance border. Unconfirmed reports said the incident involved Gambian and Senegalese soldiers after a man was arrested for alleged illegal fishing. It is not clear from which end of the water between the two countries was the fisherman caught and by whom.

Contacted for comments, Army PRO Major Lamin Sanyang confirmed that the army is investigating the incident but it is not yet clear who was involved or the circumstances.

”It is certainly clear that there were no fatalities. It could even have been warning shots but the investigations have just started,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMinistry accused of acting in bad faith in Pirang land dispute
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ministry accused of acting in bad faith in Pirang land dispute

By Omar Bah A US-based Gambian has accused the ministry of lands of acting in bad faith in the land dispute involving him and one...
Read more
News

Journalists furious over denial of entry to parliament

By Omar Bah All media houses, except GRTS, QTV and Eye Africa TV were yesterday denied access to the National Assembly to cover the Constitutional...
Read more
News

Gambia close to getting post-Jammeh constitution

By Omar Bah The Gambia is coming ever closer to securing a new constitution as part of reform efforts following years of authoritarian rule by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

army pro

ARMY INVESTIGATES SHOOTING AT BORDER

Omar Bah The Gambia Armed Forces has said it is investigating reports of a firing incident involving the Gambia Navy at the tip of the...
lands

Ministry accused of acting in bad faith in Pirang land dispute

scorpion

GAMBIA PLOTS RETURN TO AFCON QUALIFIERS….starts with friendly against Guinea in Portugal

assemble

Journalists furious over denial of entry to parliament

dawda jallow

Gambia close to getting post-Jammeh constitution

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions