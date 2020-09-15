ARMY INVESTIGATES SHOOTING AT BORDER

- Advertisement -

Omar Bah

The Gambia Armed Forces has said it is investigating reports of a firing incident involving the Gambia Navy at the tip of the western border with Senegal.

Reports received by The Standard said it happened near the village of Abenee on the Casamance border. Unconfirmed reports said the incident involved Gambian and Senegalese soldiers after a man was arrested for alleged illegal fishing. It is not clear from which end of the water between the two countries was the fisherman caught and by whom.

Contacted for comments, Army PRO Major Lamin Sanyang confirmed that the army is investigating the incident but it is not yet clear who was involved or the circumstances.

”It is certainly clear that there were no fatalities. It could even have been warning shots but the investigations have just started,” he said.