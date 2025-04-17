- Advertisement -

By Dr Pamela Esangbedo

As we approach Good Friday, let us pause together and fix our hearts on the cross of Jesus Christ. For just a few moments, let’s reflect on what the cross meant to those who witnessed it over 2,000 years ago—and what it means for us today.

On that first Good Friday, many people saw Jesus carrying His cross to Calvary.

The meaning of the Cross to different people

There were passers-by, simply going about their day, who stumbled upon a crucifixion. Some may not have known it was Jesus. Crucifixion was reserved for the worst of criminals, so to them, He may have seemed no different. Others may have remembered His bold claims, and mocked Him saying: “Save yourself!” (Mark 15:29–30).

There were Jewish leaders who viewed the cross as justice. They had accused Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be God and for challenging their religious traditions. To them, His death was deserved, even when the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate said that he did not find Jesus guilty. At their insistence, Pilate ordered Jesus to be crucified—but the sign placed on His cross by the Romans, “Jesus of Nazareth, the King of the Jews” (John 19:19), caused them irritation and unease. Furthermore, they petitioned Pilate to seal Jesus’ tomb with a stone and post a guard there to ensure that His disciples won’t steal His body and claim that He had resurrected (Matthew 27:62-66)

There were His disciples, heartbroken and confused. They had believed Jesus would free them from Roman rule and establish an earthly kingdom. They had left everything to follow Him. Now, He was dying—and they didn’t understand, even though He had told them that He would die and rise again from the dead (Mark 9:31). Peter, overwhelmed and afraid, denied even knowing Him (John 18:15–27). Afterward, the disciples returned to their fishing profession, as if trying to move on from what felt like a terrible loss.

There were Roman soldiers, carrying out their orders. But this was no ordinary execution. Isaiah 52:14 tells us that Jesus was disfigured beyond recognition, to give us an idea that the soldiers made sure the crucifixion was done with brutal precision. These soldiers were experienced in crucifixion, and yet what happened that day would leave even them in awe.

There were the multitudes/crowds, including women, friends, and followers of Jesus. Some of them had demanded the release of Barabbas in the place of Jesus. Others had witnessed His miracles. Many had shouted “Hosanna!” just days earlier, welcoming Him into Jerusalem as their King on what is now known as Palm Sunday. Now they watched, stunned by the brutality, and the events that followed Jesus death on the cross—the darkness that fell at noon-day, the tearing of the temple veil into two, and people who had died that were seen walking in the streets! (Luke 23:44–48). They left astonished, bewildered, grieving—and perhaps feeling guilty.

There were two thieves crucified beside Him. One mocked. The other believed—and received the promise of paradise. One missed the moment; the other seized it.

There was a Roman centurion, who, after witnessing all that unfolded, declared, “Surely this was the Son of God!” (Luke 23:47). That day, he believed.

There was Mary, the mother of Jesus, for whom the cross was a place of sorrow, pain, and fulfilled prophecy. Simeon had warned her: “A sword will pierce your own soul” (Luke 2:35). Now, that prophecy came to pass before her tear-filled eyes.

The meaning of the Cross to Jesus

There was Jesus, for whom the cross was a place of willing sacrifice. Though He was rejected, He stayed. Though He suffered, He endured. And when He said, “It is finished” (John 19:30), He declared the completion of His mission to redeem humanity for our sin and separation from God, and make the only way that humanity can be reconciled with God. To the effect that “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).

The meaning of the Cross to God

And there was God the Father, reconciling the world to Himself through the sacrifice of His Son, Jesus. As 2 Corinthians 5:18–19 reminds us, “God was in Christ, reconciling the world to Himself, not counting our sins against us.” The perfect sacrifice has been made. The price was fully paid. There is nothing left to be done for the redemption of humanity’s sin. Jesus has opened the only way for us to be reconciled to God—”Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).

The meaning of the Cross to us today

Having reflected on what the cross may have meant to those who witnessed the first Good Friday, we now turn to what the cross of Jesus means for us in the 21st century.

To some, it is merely a piece of jewellery—worn without acknowledgment of Jesus’ sacrifice. To others, it is a bold declaration of their allegiance to Him. For some, the cross is offensive—a symbol to be rejected or a message to resist at all costs. Still others struggle with the idea that Jesus’ death brought salvation, believing instead that salvation must be earned through good works and strict religious observance. They take offense at the simplicity of receiving salvation by faith in Jesus, without pride or self-righteousness, only by grace.

Yet the cross remains humanity’s only hope of salvation. It is the ultimate expression of God’s mercy and unfathomable love—that He would send His Son, Jesus, to die for our sins and reconcile us to Himself.

Jesus said, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me” (Matthew 16:24). To “come after Me” means to believe in Jesus for salvation—to repent and be saved. Taking up our cross daily teaches us to be selfless. Just as the cross was an instrument of death, when we take up our own cross, we learn to die to selfish desires and embrace the higher purpose God has for our lives.

Jesus, though sinless, chose to die for the sins of humanity. In doing so, He demonstrated the highest form of selflessness. If we follow in His footsteps, we, too, will be empowered to live selflessly—so that others may be saved and come to enjoy the abundant and eternal life Jesus offers.

Living selflessly means living sacrificially—putting aside our own desires in favour of God’s will. It is a complete surrender, a willingness to endure pain, rejection, and humiliation for Jesus’ sake, all while keeping our eyes on the greater goal: the salvation of others.

Taking up our cross daily leads us into spiritual maturity. This is a continual process, shaped by the work of the Holy Spirit in our lives to make us more like Christ. Our growth is evident in the fruit we bear—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. It is also reflected in how we pursue our life’s purpose and remain steadfast, refusing to be distracted or discouraged by life’s challenges. Spiritual maturity means we are not swayed by our changing circumstances, not shaken in our faith, and fully surrendered to God’s will.

This daily commitment also helps us resist sin and the distractions of the world. We become less consumed by anxiety over what we must do or acquire—pressures that often lead to stress and spiritual stagnation. Instead, our focus shifts to what truly matters for eternity.

The benefits and rewards of the cross

The rewards of taking up our cross daily are many. They include the joy and peace that come from obeying God, a deepened sense of purpose, spiritual growth, and a closer relationship with Him. As we turn our focus fully to God, we become more aware of the needs of others. We become His hands extended—offering encouragement, provision, hope, support, and love. We become a source of comfort, guidance, and strength to those around us—faithful disciples of Jesus, helping others fulfill their God-given destinies.

If we remain faithful to the end, we will receive God’s promised reward. As it says in Revelation 22:12, “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to every one according to his work.” While every believer in Jesus Christ is assured of eternal life through the Holy Spirit, the nature of our works after salvation will differ—and so will our rewards.

As we remember Good Friday and celebrate Easter, let’s not just reflect—let’s respond. With gratitude, faith, and a renewed commitment to walk in the footsteps of Jesus.

May we all experience the power of the cross this Easter season.

God bless you, and Happy Easter to everyone!