Assembly to start budget session Monday

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly has announced that the fourth ordinary session (Budget Session) of the National Assembly in the 2023 Legislative Year will start from Monday 13 November – Friday 22 December.

A statement from the House said during this period, NAMs will consider the estimates of revenue and expenditure of the Government of The Gambia for the fiscal year 2024 and other businesses such as questions to ministers for oral answers, reports of various committees and parliamentary delegations, motions and bills. Sittings commences at 10:00am prompt.