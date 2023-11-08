Abdoulaye Thiam versus Aisha Fatty resumes at High Court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The civil suit between Abdoulaye Thiam and Aisha Fatty resumed yesterday before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul. Thiame had sued for the return of millions of dalasis from Aisha after allegedly refusing to keep a promise to a marriage proposal.

At yesterday’s sitting, lawyers Lamin Ceesay and Kebba Sanyang representing Abdoulaye Thiam tendered receipts for one hundred and fifty thousand euro (euro 150.000.00), money purportedly given to Aisha Fatty by the plaintiff Abdoulaye Thiam.

Lawyer L. Ceesay informed the court that Aisha Fatty is in possession of the original receipts and the plaintiff have filed a notice for Aisha Fatty to produce these original receipts.

Meanwhile, Aisha Fatty’s lawyer, Lamin S.Camara objected that Aisha Fatty is not in possession of the receipts and cannot produce these receipts noting that copies of the receipts cannot be admitted into evidence as they are photocopies.

Lawyer Lamin Ceesay in his response indicated that lawyer L.S.Camara misconceived the objection because Aisha Fatty in her statement of defence had admitted that she received the said 150.000.00 euros from Abdoulaye Thiam.

Lawyer Ceesay submitted that what is admitted needs no further proof.

He argued that the notice to produce the original receipts was a mere formality because Aisha Fatty accepted receiving the money and she was issued with receipts.

The court then adjourned the matter to 14 November to determine whether Aisha Fatty should produce the original receipts.