NGB validates referral pathway report for victims, survivors of GBV

By Fatou Saho

On Thursday, the Network against Gender Base Violence (NGBV) with support from the American Bar Association and the USAID have validated the referral pathway report for victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

The validation was held at the Bakadaji hotel with series of discussions and feedbacks on the report from participants of different institutions and associations.

The Chairperson of the American Bar Association Anatou Camara while giving highlights on the pathway report said women and girls are disproportionately affected by SGBV and its many consequences, which is why they deem it necessary to develop tools to strengthen and upgrade support to victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Fallu Sowe, the national coordinator for the Network against Gender-Based Violence, mentioned the fact that they will be able to print the referral pathway info graphics to ensure it is visibly placed in every institution that is working in the field of sexual and gender-based violence, is the most important to them.

He added that: “The handbook will be printed like a pocket handbook where every service provider would be able to refer and make reference to. This is a step in the right direction; a step forward that we are able to make services accessible to service users “.

A representative from the PRJ project under USAID Elysee Sindayigaya, said they supported the activity to enhance the operational effectiveness of one stop centres providing services for victims and survivors in the Gambia.

“It is important that the referral pathway is widely disseminated and also in strategic locations like police stations, courts, one stop centres and other places.”