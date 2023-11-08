UK-based Gambian donates 32 traffic signboards to police

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

A UK-based Gambian Nuha Ceesay has donated 32 traffic sign boards to the traffic police on Thursday at the Bundung police station.

The 32 traffic signboards comprised No Stopping, No U- turn, No parking, No entries.

- Advertisement -

DSP Bubacarr EA Dumbuya, the officer commander at Bundung mobile traffic extended his heartfelt gratitude to Mr Ceesay and his family for donating the signboards and making work easier for them.

“We do contact the National Road Authority, they supply at times but at times they don’t, ” he stated, adding that the signboards would go a long way in saving lives.

“The signboards can help reduce the number of accidents because the U-turn is regarded as dangerous driving. The signboards would also help mitigate misunderstanding between drivers and the police in the traffic, ” said DSP Dumbuya.

- Advertisement -

Following the comments of DPS Dumbuya, the donor Nuha Ceesay expressed delight over making a difference in his country, as he explained what had transpired between him and the traffic police which inspired his kind gesture towards improving their service and for traffic safety.

“I was in the Gambia for holiday sometime ago, and as I was driving through the Tallinding Buffer Zone Road, I did a U-Turn at that place not knowing it is not a U-Turn point. Then the police intercepted me. when we got to the station, I maintain my say that there was no sign indicating I should not do a U-turn where I did, then sergeant Camara challenged me to provide them with traffic signboards, which and here we are, ” he explained.

Nuha Ceesay, in his pledge to do more for the police, he called on every Gambian to help in areas where they can for the betterment of the country.