Assembly’s first ordinary session slated for Monday

The National Assembly has announced the first ordinary session in the 2023 legislative year will be convened between Monday, March 6 to Friday 31st March.

According to a statement from the office of the Clerk, during this period, National Assembly members will consider government businesses, questions to ministers for oral answers, reports of various committees and parliamentary delegations of the National Assembly, motions and bills.

“Daily Sitting will commence at 10am prompt. All those who wish to attend are requested to obtain admittance from the office of the Clerk. The public is reminded to comply with the standard dress code (traditional suit) required and also to observe the silence rule during proceedings of the Session,” the statement added.