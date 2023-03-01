GRA gets new commissioner of customs

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has appointed its former commissioner of operations, Alhagie Mbye, as commissioner of Customs, following the statutory retirement of Ismaila Jallow.

Mr Mbye holds a bachelors’ degree and master of science (MSc) in public administration from the University of The Gambia. He has 33-years’ experience working as a custom officer at the GRA.

Commissioner Mbye has also served in various capacities and postings including the seaport, airport, land borders, warehouse and technical support unit in his illustrious career as a custom officer.

He currently serves as the liaison in Gambia’s accession to the World Customs Organisation (WCO) revised Kyoto Convention and national coordinator for the WCO’s click platform, focal person for non-tariff barriers under the auspices of the Ecowas Commission and coordinated border management under His Majesty Revenue and Customs, UK. Mr Mbye has also been entrusted with numerous GRA reform projects including the migration to the harmonized system nomenclature 2022, migration to ASYCUDA World, adoption of the automated transit (SIGMAT) and the cargo tracking system.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Mbye thanked the executive, board of directors and GRA management and staff for the trust and confidence and vowed to serve to the best of his ability.