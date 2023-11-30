BAC to allocate D2 million for youth in WCR

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The councilor of Kartong ward, Bubacarr Kanteh, has said the Brikama Area Council has a budget line of D2 million for the youth in West Coast Region for 2024.

Of recent, there have been persistent news reports of missing boats that left the shores of Kartong, and some capsized boats heading to Europe mostly from communities in the West Coast Region.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on behalf of the chairman of the Brikama Area Council at the YEP Africa participatory dialogue to combat unemployment and irregular migration on Tuesday, Kanteh stated: “Currently, the Brikama Area Council has a budget line of D2 million for young people of West Coast Region for 2024 on youth empowerment issues. Again, we are opening up to employ close to 56 young people to work in the Brikama Area Council. If there is a cleared objective for the young people of this country, we have the belief that irregular migration trend will drop. We are stakeholders in combating unemployment within the West Coast Region. To create an inclusive environment and ensure that the dialogue is accessible to all especially the marginalized groups because when talking about issues of young people, we tend to forget about the differently abled persons and again, the Brikama Area Council allocates D500, 000 for the disabled individuals in this region, to make sure that they are empowered and unlock their potentials because they are also taking the back-way.”