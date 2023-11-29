Sports journalists award Dr Abubakary Jawara

- Advertisement -

The Sports Journalists’ Association of the Gambia (SJAG) celebrated its 12th annual edition on Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Hall, attracting a diverse group of sports enthusiasts, journalists, and stakeholders from across the country and Senegal.

The highlight of the evening included presentation of the sponsorship award to Dr Abubakary Jawara, recognising his invaluable support and dedication towards the promotion of sports in the Gambia. Dr Jawara has consistently extended his backing to various sports initiatives in many areas, enabling the growth and development of the sector. He was presented the award by SJAG president Musa Sise who thanked Dr Jawara for his exemplary lead as a sports philanthropist.