NARROW MISS FOR GAMBIA’S OLYMPIC HOPEFULS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national beach volleyball men and women players were in Dakar, Senegal competing in Zone II championship which served as the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

The male team delivered an exhilarating performance in the final match taking commanding lead with a 21-17 victory in the first set.

However, the host nation Senegal fought back fiercely, securing the second set with a tight score of 20-22.

In a tense deciding set, the Gambia battled hard but could not stop the host nation clinching the set with a score of 8-15, leading to a narrow defeat in the overall match for the Gambia.

The Gambia volleyball officials said despite the outcome, they are very proud of the enviable performance of the team, applauding the players for their continuous journey toward success.

Meanwhile, the female team too lost to Senegal in a heart-breaking 3rd place encounter in which they too won the first set but lost to host in the second set forcing a decider which unfortunately went to the Senegalese on a 10-15 score line.