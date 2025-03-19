Bakau Islamic Foundation donates to needy families

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Bakau Islamic Development Foundation (BIDF) recently distributed food items to dozens of needy families in Bakau, providing much-needed relief during the holy month of Ramadan.

The beneficiaries received rice, sugar, cooking oil, and other necessities. The gesture is part of BIDF’s ongoing efforts to assist vulnerable communities and promote social welfare.

- Advertisement -

Nuha Touray, president of the foundation emphasised the importance of charity, particularly during Ramadan, when acts of kindness and generosity hold great religious significance.

“Ramadan is a time of reflection, compassion, and sharing. We urge all wealthy individuals and businesses to believe in the spirit of giving. It is not just about wealth but about the willingness to support those who are less privileged,” he said.

He further noted that collective support could alleviate poverty and hunger in communities across the country.

- Advertisement -

Several beneficiaries, including widows, elderly individuals, and low-income families, expressed gratitude for the support.

A mother of five said the assistance came at the right time, as she had been struggling to provide for her children.

“This package means so much to me and my family. We now have enough food to break our fast ,” she said, with a smile.

The Bakau Islamic Development Foundation, over the years, has been actively involved in humanitarian work, including educational support for underprivileged children and health assistance.

As the Ramadan season continues, the foundation has pledged to extend its support to more families in need and hopes that more individuals and organisations will join in fostering unity, compassion, and social responsibility.

The event concluded with an award ceremony recognising two foundation members for their dedication and service. Organisers emphasised that such efforts would continue in the years ahead, with hopes of expanding their reach to more beneficiaries.