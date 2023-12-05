Banjul hosts 3rd Pan-African Global Leaders’ summit

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) recently converged to celebrate and award global leaders held at the SDKJICC in Bijilo.

PAYLEF is an all-inclusive leading African youth platform for presenting and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youths across the continent. The foundation envisages to become the single largest youth body representing millions of African youths across Africa by the year 2030.

Speaking, the chairperson of United Africa Group, Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, said Africa is a continent of immense potential, yet it is also a continent that faces unique challenges from economic disparities to environmental threats.

“Leadership in Africa means recognizing the diverse voices within the continent and addressing the specific needs of its people,” she noted.

She said the crucial aspect of inclusive leadership is setting realistic goals. “As leaders, we must be ambitious but our ambitions must be grounded in the reality of circumstances, however setting achievable goals is not a sign of timidity; it is a demonstration of pragmatism, realistic goals allow for effective planning and implementation, fostering a sense of accomplishment that propels us forward.”

“Our focus should not only be on economic development but also on transforming lives. inclusive leadership is about leaving no one behind and ensuring that the benefits of progress are felt by all the members of society. In the African context, this means addressing issues such as access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. It means recognizing the unique challenges faced by marginalized communities and crafting targeted solution,” she added.