Euclid Online University graduates 30 students on Master’s & PhD

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

Euclid Online University Wednesday held graduation ceremony of 30 on master’s and Ph.D. degree level students from different countries and also cerebrated 10 years anniversary of the university in The Gambia. The ceremony was held at the prestigious SDKJ-ICC in Bijilo.

The university was formally created as a joint extension and university consortium in 2005 through the collaborative efforts of officials at the university of Bangui (Central Africa Republic) and the international Organisations for sustainable development.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremony, Pierre Gomez, the minister of higher education, hailed the university and its management under the leadership for a job well done. He urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of Euclid University.

Vice Chancellor of Euclid University, Momodou Mustapha Fanneh, said the university came to the Gambia in 2013 through the signing of agreements between the government and Euclid to establish its headquarters in the Gambia and the protocol between the government of the Gambia Euclid.

VC Fanneh disclosed that Euclid university in the Gambia currently offers on-line classes at the master’s and PhD degree levels. He said there are various master’s and PhD degree programs currently offered in public health, international law, business, finance economics and development, climate and energy studies, social sciences, sustainable development and diplomacy and education.

- Advertisement -

VC Fanneh expressed gratitude to the MoHERST and NAQAA for their support and ensuring that the university comply with national and international standards.

Dr. Amulai Touray, on behalf of his fellow graduands, thanked the Euclid university and management and the government of The Gambia through the ministry.

Dr. Touray urged his fellow students to embark on respective journeys, to be vigilant stewards of knowledge. “Let us recognize the potential pitfalls and ethical predicaments that can arise in the pursuit of intellectual quest. Let our scholarship be a force for inclusive, justice and the alleviation of suffering,” he urged.