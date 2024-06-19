Barrow peace tourneyset for national final

- Advertisement -

The nationwide President Barrow peace tournament has reached its climax with the provincial and urban champions now known. They are Foni Berefet and Upper Nuimi respectively

The two sides first won their respective regional championships before taking the entire provincial and urban championship titles respectively.

They are now bracing up for each other in the national grand final the date and venue of which has not been decided.

The final is expected to be graced by President Adama Barrow who initiated the tourney to forster peaceful and harmonious existence between the youths of the country. It is being implemented by a committee headed by a chairman, Saihou Mballow, presidential adviser and coordinated by Ebrima Manneh a former Gambia international footballer.

Supported by district, regional sports administrative offices and political leaders, the tournament is expected to end with an exciting final.