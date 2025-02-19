Barrow preaches peace, unity at Independence anniversary

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has called for peace and national unity during the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations at the McCarthy Square.

Addressing the gathering of school children visiting presidents and offcials, Barrow said this year’s anniversary, the Diamond Jubilee, served as a moment of reflection, unity, and national pride for Gambians across the globe.

“I ask that we continue the march in solidarity, with renewed hope and commitment to peace, progress, and stability in a self-reliant and flourishing Gambia for all.”

The president urged Gambians to prioritise collective progress over partisan interests, highlighting that no single party or individual can achieve sustainable governance alone.

“Let this Independence Day anniversary celebration remind us that we are all together on a transformative journey on which no Gambian should feel left behind. Our unity, resilience, and unwavering hope must propel us forward to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and future generations. Let us draw strength from the past and march forward, confident and determined,” Barrow said.

The president is of the view that despite major political disruptions, resource constraints, economic crises, and other calamities, the country remained steadfastly committed to justice and democracy, and have stood united as one people, especially whenever it mattered most.

“Today, we can proudly revisit the past eight years with appreciation of our achievements. The historic 2016 Presidential Election, leading to a peaceful constitutional change of government, demonstrates the power of unity and collective determination in shaping a country’s democratic future. This spirit should be strengthened to bind us closer, as we march head-on into the future,” he said.

Barrow added: “There is no doubt that, since coming to office in 2017, my government has made significant strides in national reconciliation initiatives, strengthening democracy, and promoting good governance, while advancing economic growth.”

In the quest of improving lives and livelihoods, Barrow added, “Our ten-year National Development Plan (YIRIWAA) now drives focussed efforts on sustainable economic development anchored on infrastructural development, food security, human capital formation, and social protection for the vulnerable.”

He said the country’s economy continue to show remarkable resilience, despite global challenges.

“The 5.8% growth rate in 2024 and decreased headline inflation from 18 percent in 2023 to 10 percent in 2024 are remarkable achievements. All to the better, it is projected that our economic performance will improve from 2025 onward.”