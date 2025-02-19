Darboe says full promise of Independence remains unfulfilled after 60 years 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Ousainu Darboe, the leader of the opposition United Democratic Party has saidthe dreams of our Independence heroes for a prosperous and self-reliant Gambia have been betrayed by poor governance, corruption, and a lack of visionary leadership.

In his Independence anniversary statement the UDP leader said The Gambia has come a long way since independence, during which time it weathered challenges, celebrated triumphs and demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity.

“Our diversity, unity and shared values have been the bedrock of our national identity. However, as we look back on six decades of self-rule, we must also confront the realities of where we stand today and the work that lies ahead. Independence was not just about raising our flag and singing our national anthem; it was about building a nation where every Gambian could thrive in freedom, dignity, and prosperity. It was about creating a society rooted in justice, equality, and opportunity for all. Sadly, 60 years on, we must admit that the full promise of independence remains unfulfilled,” Darboe lamented.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Independence heroes whose dreams for a prosperous and self-reliant Gambia, he said, have been betrayed by “poor governance, corruption and lack of a visionary leadership.”

Darboe added that while the country has made strides in certain areas, Gambians continue to grapple with poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and a struggling education system.

“Since coming to power in 2017, the government of President Adama Barrow has failed to deliver on its promises to the Gambian people. The coalition that brought him to power was built on the hope of a new dawn—a Gambia free from the oppression and mismanagement of the past. Yet, seven years on, the Barrow administration has been characterised by inefficiency, corruption, lack of accountability, and a glaring absence of tangible development. The Gambian people deserve better. They deserve a government that prioritises their welfare, creates jobs for the youths, invests in infrastructure, and creates an enabling environment for economic growth,”he said.

Mr Darboe called on Gambians to look to the future with hope and determination, stating that with a youthful population, abundant natural resources, and a rich cultural heritage the country has the potential to be a beacon of progress and prosperity if it has good leadership that will harness these assets for the benefit of all.

“We must demand more from our leaders. We must hold them accountable for their actions and inactions. We must work together to build a nation that prioritizes the welfare of its people over the interests of a few. The UDP stands ready to lead this charge. We are committed to providing the visionary leadership that this country needs to move forward,” Darboe concluded