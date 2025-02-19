4 armed robbery suspects remanded

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Following their arrest by police in connection with the recent spate of armed robberies, four suspects have been brought before court on Monday, charged with robbery with violence and related charges.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul magistrates’court, the men, Ansumana Jarjue (Gambian), Abdoulie Jallow (Gambian), Losseni Diabate an Ivorian and Omar Secka (Gambian), were slammed with nine count charges, bordering on robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit felony and having fire arms without authority.

According to the charge sheet, Ansumana Jarjue on June 29, 2021 at United Bureau in Senegambia, armed with a cutlass, violently robbed one Binta Bah and forcefully took D1200, three laptops valued at D23,000, a Samsung S9 phone valued at D17,000, and one simple phone valued at D1000.

Jarjue is also charged alongside Abdoulie Jallow and Losseni Diabate on allegations that on December, 31 2024, at United Vegetable Oil Company, they conspired among themselves to commit robbery, and getting away with D400,000.

On the fourth count, the trio, now joined by one Omar Secka, allegedly on 22 January, 2025 at Access Bank in Brusubi conspired among themselves, and armed with pistols, violently robbed an Access Bank staff of D1.5M. They face similar charges on the El Hela Shop robbery too, among others.

Prosecuting police commissioner A Sanneh alongside deputy commissioner M Jarjue applied for the case to be transferred to the high court with the right jurisdiction to hear it which the court granted and also remanded the accused persons in custody.