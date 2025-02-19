UK students return from supporting schools, hospitals in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Early years and health and social care students from South Hampshire College Group spent two weeks in the West African nation in January.

They were part of the group’s first trip under the UK government’s Turing Scheme. The 14 students, from level one, two, and three studies, embarked on this journey for personal and professional development

An initial team-bonding weekend saw them visit the capital, Banjul, a crocodile park, and a monkey park

The early years students then spent 10 days teaching at a local school, while the health and social care students worked at a hospital, supporting A&E, surgical, and maternity wards.

Kirsty Rennie, curriculum area manager at South Hampshire College Group, said: “This was truly an incredible experience for all of us, and it was amazing to see how our students culturally embraced the experience, none of whom had been to a third world country before.

“There were challenges to overcome, such as language barriers, intense hospital experiences and generally stepping outside of the comfort zone, but our students should be so proud of how they rose to these challenges and demonstrated professionalism and resilience.”

Sophie Tribe, a Health and Social Care student, said: “The highlights of my experience include my favourite locations, such as the beach and the monkey park, as well as the exceptional staff at Kanifing Hospital.

“I would also like to express how much this opportunity enhanced my self-confidence, not only in my personal abilities but also in my capacity to engage in future opportunities.

“This experience allowed me to observe healthcare and professionalism within a different cultural context, particularly in a less affluent community.”

The Turing Scheme, a £110m initiative, provides overseas learning experiences for students across the UK. Future trips to Sri Lanka and Bali are set for March with more to be announced later in the year.