Gov’t launches National Action Plan 2025-2030

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, recently launched Gambia’s National Action Plan 2025-2030, focusing on youth, peace, and security.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre (SDKJ-ICC), the event was attended by top government officials, representatives from the United Nations, and various youth-led organisations.

According to the organisers, the unprecedented turnout of senior government and UN functionaries underscored a collective commitment of stakeholders to empowering young people in the country’s peace and security agenda.

The initiative supported by the UNDP and the UNFPA was developed in close collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ-AU) and the National Youth Council. The action plan aims to integrate youth voices into national peacebuilding efforts, ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes that affect security, governance, and social cohesion.

Addressing the launching, Minister Badjie emphasised the crucial role young people play in shaping the future of The Gambia.

“This action plan is not just a document but a roadmap to harness the potential of our youth to build a peaceful and inclusive society. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to implement this plan effectively,” he stated.

With an estimated 75 percent of the population under the age of 35, the country’s vibrant youthful population has the potential to save its future.

“Between 2023 and 2024, an extensive consultative process was conducted targeting over 2,000 young people across the country. It provided them a platform for to express their concerns and contribute to the development of the action plan. Their inputs shaped the final framework, which focuses on conflict prevention, social justice, economic empowerment, and political inclusion.”

The UN delegation highlighted the significance of the plan in fostering sustainable peace and security. The Executive Director of the National Youth Council, Alhagie Jarju, described the plan as a milestone in youth participation and governance.

“This is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of giving young people a seat at the decision making table,” Jarju said.

With the National Action Plan, The Gambia now joins a growing number of countries aligning their policies with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, which recognises the vital role of youth in peace-building and security.