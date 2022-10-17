BARROW SAYS PRESIDENTS CONGRATULATE HIM ON GAMBIA’S FOOTBALL SUCCESS

President Barrow has said the Gambia’s recent achievement in football, especially the qualification and performance at the African Nations Cup has earned him many commendations among his fellow African heads of state. He further stated that among those who admired the country’s new -found football status are Presidents Nana Addo of Ghana, Ramphosa of South Africa and Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

The president was speaking at State House over the weekend while addressing members of the Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) who paid a courtesy call on the him as the chief patron of football.

President Barrow congratulated the Executive Commitee for securing a new mandate recently which he said is a testimony of the stakeholders’ appreciation of the tremendous achievements registered in Gambian football in the last few years.

He urged the GFF leadership to remain committed to their development agenda, especially the plan to create a professional league by the 2025/26 season which he noted will help create employment opportunities in the sector.

He also assured them of his government’s funding of football.

The GFF leadership, led by President Lamin Kaba Bajo thanked the Barrow administration for the tremendous support it continues to give to the federation, which helped in ensuring qualification to our first AFCON in Cameroon.” They also informed the president that GFF is very committed to ensuring qualification to the 2023 AFCON and the 2026 World Cup.