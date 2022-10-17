The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC has completed conducting five-day sports administration course for presidents & secretaries general National Sports Associations and the GNOC board members.
The course is designed to enhance the capacity of sports administrators nationwide, and to help improve the administrative approach to sports development in The Gambia.
The course was conducted by seasoned sport administrators Mr Lamin Sanneh and Mr Ebou Joof.
GNOC trains heads of sports associations
