BARROW TO EXPLAIN JAMMEH’S ASSETS SAGA TODAY

By Omar Bah

In the aftermath of last weekend’s protests following The Republic’s investigative report on the sale of Yahya Jammeh’s assets, President Adama Barrow yesterday convened an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis and review the government’s handling of the asset sales.

The Office of the President announced the meeting on its official Facebook page but didn’t give details.

But a senior government official has informed The Standard yesterday that the meeting aimed to restore public trust, ensure accountability, and chart a way forward as the controversy continues to dominate national discourse. The move followed a tense weekend of protests, arrests, detentions and allegations of torture as police clashed with angry youths calling for transparency over the handling of the seized assets.

The president will address the nation on the outcome of the emergency meeting today.

Reactions

Reacting to the cabinet meeting, the executive director of Gambia Participates, Marr Nyang, said: “It is welcoming to read that the president convened members of his cabinet in an emergency meeting to discuss the disposal of Jammeh’s forfeited assets in addition to a parliamentary enquiry (commencing today) on the same issue. These parallel executive and legislative actions following a journalistic investigative report bring about hope that the country can speak with the same language on issues of national interest.

“We look forward to the outcome of both actions and anticipate improved transparency of the process and accountability.”

Also, speaking on the matter, the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice, said: “While we welcome this emergency meeting, we consider it too late and unresponsive to the exigencies of the moment.

Notwithstanding, we wish to make the following demands to the president and his cabinet:

Remove the Inspector General of Police Seedy Muctarr Touray from office for violating the Constitution and the Public Order Act in denying citizens to protest leading to the use of excessive force, torture and inhuman treatment of protesters.

Instruct the Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Justice to open criminal investigations on the conduct of police during the protests to ensure justice and accountability for any human rights violations.

Institute an independent inquiry comprising men and women of impeccable track record to review all reports, sales, assets, roles, decisions and actions connected to the sale and disposal of Jammeh assets.

Finally to make a national address to inform the public of the outcome of the ’emergency’ cabinet meeting and the steps taken to ensure transparency and accountability.”