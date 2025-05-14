Murderer of Briton gets death sentence

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Augustine Bangura, a Sierra-Leonean has been sentenced to death by the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh who found him guilty on two counts of murder and theft.

Bangura was convicted of killing Shakina Chinedu, a Briton by hitting her with a hammer at the back of her neck on February 14, 2024 at Sinchang village.

He was also accused of stealing money and other items from her.

The convict had pleaded not guilty but the prosecution called twelve witnesses and tendered 21 exhibits.

Justice Jaiteh in his judgment said the convict’s own confession, the corroborating medical and forensic evidence, the physical recovery of the stolen items, the eye-witness accounts and the convict’s incriminating conduct, all indicated that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Jaiteh stated that the convict, Augustine Bangura is convicted of a heinous crime the cold-blooded murder of Shakina Chinedu.

The judge added that the loss of life, coupled with the callous manner in which the body of Shakina Chinedu was disposed of, calls for a response that reflects the severity of the crime and a clear message to the society that such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The trial judge also said the convict’s actions of stealing the victim’s belongings and disposing her body demonstrate not only a lack of moral conscience but also a complete dehumanisation of the victim, treating her as a mere object to be exploited after taking her life.

The trial judge further sentenced Augustine Bangura to serve five years imprisonment for theft.

Justice Jaiteh pointed out that the law protects every individual, and anyone who violates that protection through violence will face severe repercussions.

He said given the unfortunate loss of the deceased, the Principal Registrar of the High Court is ordered to make a proper documentation of the items and ensure the return of the items to the designated next of kin or administrator.