Barrow urges media to play positive role in shaping country’s narrative

By Arret Jatta

In a grand display of appreciation and camaraderie, President Adama Barrow hosted the second annual presidential dinner with media practitioners at the State House on Friday where he urged the media to play a positive role in shaping the country’s narrative.

“I urge the media owners, editors, talk show hosts, and reporters to play a more positive and vibrant role in changing the media narratives of our Smiling Coast,” he said.

The president further expressed gratitude for the media’s contribution to nation-building, saying: “Tonight, we are gathered here to express gratitude for another successful year of engagements with the media and their collective contribution to nation-building,” he said, and went to highlight the importance of the media’s role in democracy.”No one doubts the critical and central role of the media in discharging and managing these functions in a democracy, such as ours.”

According to the president, media reports globally are dominated by war and conflict, but in The Gambia, political news and commentaries lead the headlines, showcasing our democracy’s vibrancy and peace.

“Since 2017, our consistently positive rankings on media freedom, diplomatic engagements and development strides, annually brought pride to both the government and the people,” he added.

He emphasised the need for tactfulness, saying, “We may have divergent views, but the way we moderate our differences can enhance our diplomatic and networking efforts, attract investments and stimulate economic growth.”

President Barrow also highlighted government achievements in the media sector, including the Access to Information Act, the Media Commission, and a Cyber Security Act. He announced the allocation of land for a permanent Gambia Press Union headquarters. “To strengthen the media and boost their morale, improve performance, and sustain strong institutions, my government has allocated land for a permanent Gambia Press Union headquarters,” the president told the audience.

Alieu Ceesay, representing the Gambia Press Union (GPU), echoed the president’s sentiments, acknowledging the improved relations between the government and the media. “Since the advent of a new democratic dispensation in 2017, there has been improved relations and cooperation between the GPU and the Government,” he said.

Ceesay also highlighted the GPU’s achievements, including the enactment of the Access to Information Act and the allocation of land for a permanent GPU headquarters. “This is something the Union has been looking forward to since its establishment 46 years ago,” he said.

The event also provided an opportunity for the GPU to raise concerns about media freedom and the challenges faced by journalists. Ceesay mentioned the Cybercrime Bill, 2023, as a concern, saying, “new laws like the Cybercrime Bill, 2023 are also a concern for press freedom and once it becomes law, will have a significant bearing on our press freedom ranking due to the many restrictive clauses that would directly affect the work of journalists.”

The event brought together esteemed guests, including cabinet ministers, National Assembly Members, diplomats and heads of media houses, to foster a stronger bond between the government and the media.