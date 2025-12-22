MANHUNT FOR KILLER OF FOREX BUREAU EMPLOYEE

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police are hunting a so far unidentified person who stabbed a young cashier at Heewal Forex Bureau in Brusubi over the weekend. Twenty–One year old Isatou Fatty from Tallingding was found in a pool of blood from a suspected stabbing on Saturday.

She was taken to nearby Medicare Clinic, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

- Advertisement -

Police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo told The Standard that the body is currently at the mortuary in EFSTH as further investigations go on.