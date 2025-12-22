spot_img
MANHUNT FOR KILLER OF FOREX BUREAU EMPLOYEE

Oli 25

By Olimatou Coker

Police are hunting a so far unidentified person who stabbed a young cashier at Heewal Forex Bureau in Brusubi over the weekend. Twenty–One year old Isatou Fatty from Tallingding was found in a pool of blood from a suspected stabbing on Saturday.

She was taken to nearby Medicare Clinic, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo told The Standard that the   body is currently at the mortuary in EFSTH as further investigations go on.

