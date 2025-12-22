Rising insecurity and the cry for safety

- Advertisement -

The recent murder of a forex bureau worker in Brusubi has once again brought to the fore a troubling reality: killings in our society are increasing, both in number and frequency. What makes this particular incident especially alarming is not only the brutality of the act, but the location where it occurred, her workplace. If a young woman can be found at her place of work and murdered, then the disturbing question many citizens are asking is simple and valid: where is safety?

For many people, especially women and girls, this growing wave of violence has created a climate of fear. Homes no longer feel entirely secure, workplaces are no longer guaranteed safe spaces, and even the streets, once busy with daily life, now inspire anxiety rather than confidence. This situation poses a serious threat not only to individual lives but also to the social and economic wellbeing of the nation. When people are afraid to go to work, to move freely, or to conduct business, society as a whole suffers.

It is important to state clearly that security is a fundamental responsibility of the state. In fact, the primary responsibility of the state is to provide security for its citizens. Citizens pay taxes, obey laws, and contribute to national development with the expectation that their lives and property will be protected. When violent crimes continue unchecked, public trust in institutions begins to erode. Silence, slow investigations, or weak responses only deepen fear and give criminals the impression that they can act with impunity.

- Advertisement -

The government must therefore treat this issue with the urgency it deserves. Thorough and transparent investigations into recent killings are essential, not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to reassure the public that no life is taken lightly. Law enforcement agencies need better resources, improved intelligence gathering, and stronger community policing to prevent crimes before they occur. Increased street patrols, surveillance in high-risk areas, and faster emergency response systems can make a significant difference.

Beyond policing, there must also be a broader national conversation about violence, unemployment, drug abuse, and moral decay. These are factors that often fuel crime. Civil society, religious leaders, community elders, and the media all have roles to play in promoting vigilance, responsibility, and respect for life.

The murder in Brusubi should not be allowed to become just another statistic. It must serve as a wake-up call. People deserve to feel safe in their houses, at their workplaces, and on the streets. Without security, there can be no peace; and without peace, development remains an empty promise.

- Advertisement -

The time to act is now!