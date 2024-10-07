BCC STAFF CALLED TO FRAUD SQUAD OVER AUDIT QUERIES

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Standard has been reliably informed that a number of former and current members of staff at the Banjul City Council BCC have been invited by the fraud squad of the Gambia police and are being questioned over queries raised by the Auditor General’s report on the financial management of the Council. It is not immediately known over which period however our source said among those invited included former CEO Mustapha Batchilly, former Finance Director Momodou Camara and scores of others

According to a source familiar with the issue, the officials are being asked over two consecutive Audit reports from the National Audit Office querying inadequate responses to approval of ineligible payments, contracts, misappropriation and unaccounted public funds, suppression of revenue, unaccounted cheque withdrawals, among others.

When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo promised to make follow-ups and get back to us.