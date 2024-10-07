Ecomig, GAF launch breast cancer awareness campaign

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), in collaboration with the Gambia Armed Forces GAF, has initiated a breast cancer awareness campaign to promote continuous screening to combat breast cancer effectively.

As part of the campaign launched on Friday at the School of Nursing in Banjul, Ecomig health personnel conducted presentations on breast cancer’s signs and symptoms. They also demonstrated self-examination techniques to empower individuals with knowledge for early detection. The campaign proper will commence today in Banjul, Yundum, Brikama, Barra and Foni. There will be lectures and screening for personnel of the Ecomig Mission Headquarters, Ecomig Force Headquarters and the Gambia Armed Forces personnel at Bakau while on Tuesday there will be screenings at the GAF, Police and Immigration headquarters in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

In 2022, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 670,000 died. Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Ecowas country representative, Ambassador Miatta Lily French, said the initiative underpins the fact that the peacekeeping mission is dedicated to the wellbeing of the communities it serves beyond its mandate.

“Despite our emphasis on peacekeeping, the Ecomig Mission acknowledges that genuine peace is not surely the absence of conflict but also the presence of health, dignity and equal opportunities for all. It is imperative to bear in mind that health is a fundamental component of a productive and harmonious society,” Ambassador French said.

- Advertisement -

Thus, she added, the campaign is consistent with “our overarching objective of ensuring the welfare of our soldiers, the personnel of our sister security force, the communities we serve and their loved ones.”

She urged the public to actively participate in the activities scheduled for this month to ensure that the targeted desires are achieved.

“In promoting a more informed and healthier society, we demonstrate our dedication by supporting screenings, attending awareness sessions and wearing pink,” she said.

To those undergoing treatment on breast cancer, Ambassador French added, “We stand with you – your resilience and courage serves as sources of inspiration for unwavering commitment for advocating for a future in which no individual is compelled to confront this illness alone”.

“As we commence this campaign, it is important to note that the initial step is to raise awareness…However action must follow. We should be mindful of own health, provide assistance to those in need and make a positive impact on the world by ensuring that health, equity and care is accessible to all,” she added.

Breast cancer is a cancer that develops from breast tissue. Signs of breast cancer may include a lump in the breast, a change in breast shape, dimpling of the skin, milk rejection, fluid coming from the nipple, a newly inverted nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin. In those with distant spread of the disease, there may be bone pain, swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath, or yellow skin.