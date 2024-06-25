Beakanyang visits Nyakoi self-help community market following halt of work

- Advertisement -

The Executive Director of Beakanyang Organization, Nfamara Jawneh, recently paid a working visit to the Nyakoi Kambeng Kafo’s community market under construction in Sutukonding Village, Wuli West District of Upper River Region.

The self-help initiative by the community of Nyakoi when completed will directly serve over 15,000 people.

Speaking at the site during a meeting with the members of the committee responsible for the project, Mr. Jawneh expressed his impressions with the self-self-help initiative.

“The level of community participation and contribution in the realization of this noble project is commendable “he said.

According to him, once completed the many years challenge of post-harvest lost by women vegetable gardeners across Nyakoi will hopefully become a thing of the past.

Committee members including Malick Fatty, Alhagie Jawneh, Dembo Keita, Ebrima Juwara and Mustapha Juwara all commended Beakanyang officials for the visit.

Speaking at the meeting, Ba Ansu Camara, the Treasurer of Nyakoi Kambeng Kafo lamented that they have already exhausted all their funds and are in dire need of support from NGOs, philanthropists and development agencies.

“We need red timber, corrugated iron sheets and cement to complete the stalls and also fix the sewage. In fact, we are very much worried that when it starts to rain heavily our work may go in vain,” he said.

Meanwhile, after a conducted tour of the site Beakanyang Executive Director added his voice to the call made by the community for more help.

Mr. Jawneh was accompanied to the site by the Program Officer of Beakanyang Mr.Tumani Danio who applauded the people of Nyakoi for their unity.

“This kind of projects will no doubt be sustainable since it’s an initiative of the community members themselves and so far all the investment made here were from Nyakoi people except one of donation from the President,” he said.

Meanwhile, institutions and individuals willing to support this community initiative could do so by sending an email to [email protected].