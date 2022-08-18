Berewuleng rules West Coast

- Advertisement -

Berewuleng FC are the West Coast regional third division league champions following a 4-2 post-match penalty shootout defeat of GCAA/BIA at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The game formally closed the competition organised by the Region’s football association. It attracted thousands of fans and enthusiasts from Brikama and surroundings. The first Vice President of the GFF, Mr. Bakary K Jammeh presided over the match as the special guest.

Berewuleng will now compete against the champions from Kanifing and Banjul for the urban triangular for the solitary spot in the national second division league.

GFF media