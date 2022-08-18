26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Sports

Berewuleng rules West Coast

0
- Advertisement -

Berewuleng FC are the West Coast regional third division league champions following a 4-2 post-match penalty shootout defeat of GCAA/BIA at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.
The game formally closed the competition organised by the Region’s football association. It attracted thousands of fans and enthusiasts from Brikama and surroundings. The first Vice President of the GFF, Mr. Bakary K Jammeh presided over the match as the special guest.
Berewuleng will now compete against the champions from Kanifing and Banjul for the urban triangular for the solitary spot in the national second division league.
GFF media

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ELECTION DELEGATES ADJUSTED TO FRIDAY
Next articleEgypt to challenge FIFA over laser incident at Senegal World Cup qualifier
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Egypt to challenge FIFA over laser incident at Senegal World Cup...

The Egyptian Football Association ( EFA) plans to challenge FIFA at the International Sports Court by appealing the ruling on the rematch of the...

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ELECTION DELEGATES ADJUSTED TO FRIDAY

What do we know about human rights related to health care and to patients rights...

The proposed privatization of Gamcel: Is the minister proving his critics right?

Ukraine doesn’t matter

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions