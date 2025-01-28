BOM BOUNCES BACK AS WOMEN SCORPIONS COACH

- Advertisement -

Former Women’s Scorpions coach Mariama Sowe, alias Bom, has returned to her job.

She was last year replaced by Yahya Manneh but with Manneh now becoming the head coach of the Under-17 male team, the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced yesterday that Sowe has been appointed as interim head coach of the Women’s national team.

She is amongst only a few Gambian coaches to acquire Caf B license and went through numerous coaching courses at home and abroad.

She guided The Gambia to her first ever bronze title at the WAFU-A women’s national team tournament played in Sal, Cape Varde, in 2023.

Sowe’s first assignment in the job is to prepare the team for the African women nations cup qualifiers and following her recent appointment, Bom has invited twenty-five (25) players from the GFF first and second division women’s leagues for screening before the arrival of the foreign based players.

The Gambia is set to face Niger in a double header in the qualifiers in February. The first leg is in Niamey on 18 February and the second will be played at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies where Gambia chose to play on 24 February. The winner in the double header will face the winner of the tie between Kenya and Tunisia for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals.