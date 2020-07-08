BOY, 15, STABBED TO DEATH IN BAKOTEH

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

One Ebrima Ceesay, a teenager, was last night stabbed to death in Bakoteh, just weeks after another man stabbed both his parents in the same village.

The alleged culprit, one Almamy Darboe is currently detained at the Bakoteh station helping the police in their investigations.

- Advertisement -

The police spokesman ASP Lamin Njie told this paper that when the police arrived at the scene, they found that the victim had already been evacuated to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The victim was stabbed by another fifteen-year-old boy. So right now, investigations are ongoing and the suspect is currently helping the Bakoteh police in their investigations,” he said.

According to reports, the two teenagers had a squabble in the morning before Almamy waited for Ebrima on the road and stabbed him in the back.