Boy Fulbeh gets new borehole facility

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia Red Cross Society in collaboration with SolHEALTH and UB-ONE has constructed solar-powered water reticulating systems for the people of Boy Fulbeh village in CRR.

The borehole is worth over 1.7 million dalasi for the entire project in Boy Fulbeh. The 3 tanks are 15.000 liters storage capacity with 10 tap heads.

Abdoulie Fye, the director of programs and operations at the Gambia Red Cross Society, said he knows that the government cannot do it all, that’s why GRCS and partners decided to step in that area to help complement government’s efforts.

“Red Cross is not for only one place or for one person but is for everyone across the world and for people who are definitely in need of help. Now we are leaving CRR and URR on this water project because the project supposed to stay for 2 years in the 2 regions but we decided to make it 3 years due to the high demand of water. But now extending the same gesture to LRR and NBR to also benefit,” he said.

Fabakary Kalleh, the president of the Gambia Red Cross Society, said the primary objective of this water project is to help boost the health status of the people of Boy Fulbeh village.

“For villages to have good health it is important to have clean drinking water.”

President Kalleh urged the villagers to take ownership of these boreholes and to take good care of them.

Njobo Mballow, the alkalo of Boy Fulbeh, said the importance of this project to them can’t be overemphasized because they have been crying for a clean drinking water since the first republic to the second republic but they could not get it.

“GRCS and partners have really wiped our tears in terms of water issues we were challenged with”

Dingding Jallow, a women’s leader, said the coming of this water project has increased their health status a lot as women .

“We used to suffer a lot. I am thanking both donors for such a great gesture.”

Yaya Jobe, representative of the Governor of CRR, said through the efforts of GRCS, SolHEALTH and UB-ONE Boy Fulbeh is now enjoying safe drinking water supply which is their basic human rights.

“We have conveyed this message to the government that GRCS, SolHEALTH and UB-ONE are doing a lot in the implementation of water supply in the rural communities”.

Jobe added that the new facility will greatly improve the health status of children and reduce time spent in fetching water for domestic use.

He also urged the water and sanitation committee of the village to know their roles and responsibilities for the sustainability of this project in the village.

Amadou Drammeh, SolHEALTH and UB-ONE country project manager, also spoke at the event.