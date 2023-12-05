Saudi football officials visit Gambia on partnership

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation this week hosted officials of the Saudi Arabia football federation SAFF who are in the country as part of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The delegation is in the Gambia for a four-day stay during which it conducted training of referees among other activities. Ibrahim Aldossary head of the delegation thanked the GFF for the warm reception and accepting the delegation to conduct a training program to enhance the capacity of Gambian referees and the technical competencies of youth players.

He underscored the strong relationship between the Gambia and Saudi Arabia and assured GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo

of their excitement and willingness to execute the objectives of their visit and the overall mandate of the MoU signed between the two associations. “We are looking forward to many things in the future because the Gambia and Saudi have a strong relationship,” he asserted.

Receiving the delegation at his office, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo welcomed the Saudi officials to the Gambia and assured them of a fruitful stay. “The partnership is very consistent, and we thank Saudi for the big support they render to Gambian football especially in the area of refereeing, youth and grassroots football development,” he stated.

The GFF president assured the delegation the full participation of Football House in the training program. He used the occasion to inform the delegation that a few Gambian players have recently signed contracts in the Saudi Pro League which is now closely watched and followed in the Gambia.

The Saudi delegation includes Ibrahim Aldossary head of delegation and CSR Department Manager, Ahmed Albahrani head of department of Grassroots and Academies and Regional Training Centers, Abdulaziz Aldayan Football Instructor, Abdulah Alshalwai, Bader Alanazi Referee instructor, Ms Huda Alshareef CSR Specialist, Abdullah Jameel and Mr Abdulaziz Albohaiza from the SAFF media department.