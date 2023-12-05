LIVE STREAMING OF GFF LEAGUE BY FIFA STOPS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced that Fifa has temporarily suspended the production of Member Associations’ live-streaming of their domestic league worldwide with immediate effect.

According to the GFF, the decision doesn’t only affect the Gambia but across the world where the matches are live streamed through the Fifa + platform.

Football House went on to explain: “The suspension, according to Fifa, is due to the termination of its contract with Eleven Sports and the failure to agree on terms with another DAZN.

- Advertisement -

However, the suspension is temporary and is expected to last for three months, after which FIFA + will re-commence production at some level.

This means that during this period, the first division men and women competitions will not be broadcast through the FIFA + platform. However, the GFF is studying other means where it can resume the broadcast of the competitions as soon as possible.”