Brikama Seattle Association donates medical items worth over $250,000

By Olimatou Coker

Brikama Seattle Association has over the weekend donated medical items worth over 250,000 US dollars to Brikama Health Center and Kerr Mamma hospital in Niumi.

Items donated included TVs, beds, chairs, refrigerator, garbage bins, file cabinets, mattresses, delivery beds, carpets, conference room tables, medical scales, IV poles, telescopes, humidifier, computers and monitors, etc.

Lamin Sanyang, the officer in charge of Brikama District Hospital, praised the association for always assisting the hospital and the community.

He said the association even renovated the entire maternity ward which has been a huge investment.

“In fact, because of them, we are going to have the entire hospital facility covered with solar systems. So, you look at those kinds of things that they did for the facility. So these things are, in fact, you can say a fraction of what they have been doing. This time around, they send in delivery beds, and some hospital furniture and instruments which we definitely need.”

“The delivery beds will help us much especially at the labor ward due to the number of deliveries we have daily,” he said.

Pa Manneh, the local coordinator for Brikama Seattle Association, said the association has been supporting Brikama district hospital for the past 12 years.

“Almost every year or two, they will be sending containers loaded with materials that are very essential for the hospital,” he said.

He urged the hospital authorities to use the donated items for their rightful purposes.