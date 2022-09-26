Brikama United’s Bun Sanneh set for trials in Oslo

- Advertisement -

First Division giants Brikama United over the weekend announced its midfielder and national CHAN team captain, Bun Sanneh, has left for Oslo, Norway for trials.

The player will undergo trials with KFUM-Kameratene Oslo, a sports branch of the local YMCA in Oslo, Norway.

The football team currently plays in the second tier of the Norwegian football league system, and is currently topping the league and fighting to gain promotion to the highest level of Norwegian football.

Bun’s trip was made possible by a partnership between Brikama United Football Club and GIFTSFOOTBALL of Saul Sulayman Sowe.

‘’This partnership will open the gates for our players and help Brikama United Football Club move its players abroad.Everyone at Brikama United Football Club wishes our midfield maestro Bun Sanneh a successful trial in Norway,” a statement from Brikama United Football Club stated.