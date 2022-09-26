28.1 C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Sports

Ebou Faye donates D100k to Banjul Sports Committee

Banjul mayoral aspirant and manager of the Independence Stadium Ebou Faye has made a personal donation of D100,000 to the Banjul Sports committee as his contribution to waive the registration fees of the 20 teams contesting the 2022 Banjul Nawettans.
Also, the five teams that made it to the nawettan proper through the 2021 qualify rounds will be refunded the D5,000 registration fee they paid to take part.
”We thank the ever present Mr Faye for his unflinching support to the Banjul sports committee and the important role he’s played as an elected member, guide and a special adviser over the years,” a statement from the Banjul Sports Committee on its Facebook page said.
Mr Faye is also the second vice president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).



