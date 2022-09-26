Gambia and UAE sign MoU for volleyball development

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Volleyball Federation and its counterpart from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday signed a Memoradum of Understanding between the two countries at a signing in ceremony held in The Netherlands.

The MoU centers on volleyball development, exchange of programmes dealing with Information Technology, coaches and referees management programs. It also covers athletes’ development, national teams’ training camps, development of women teams, study tours and beach volleyball activities among others.

Commenting on the MoU the UAE volleyball president Abdullah Juma Aldermaki said they chose Gambia in recognition of the fact that it is by far one of the fastest growing national Volleyball federation in Africa as demonstrated by the country’s great achievement in the sport in recent times. ”This is historic and very proud moment for me. Thank you everyone for making this day possible,” Gambian volleyball head Bai Dodou Jallow said.

The MoU has a life span of four years with a possibility for renewal.