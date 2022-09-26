GFF AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP TO WOMEN FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has awarded a scholarship to Assistant Women’s Football Coordinator Veronic Malack (AishaFatima Malack) to pursue a one-year post-graduate Master’s in Management, Law and Humanities of Sports also called Fifa master’s pogram tenable in the UK. Ms. Malack who left yesterday will do the first part of her course at De Montfort University in Leicester (UK), then to SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan (Italy) and finally the University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland).

The Fifa Masters program was created to promote management education within the sports world. Ms. Malack, who already holds a Bachelors Degree in Management from the UTG, is the second GFF staff sponsored to do a Master’s in Sports Management after Communications Director Mr. Baboucarr Camara who pursued a similar course at the Seoul National University in South Korea.