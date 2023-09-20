Business tycoon commended for his generosity

The managing director of Alhuda Travel Agency has commended business tycoon and philanthropist Abubakary Jawara for his unwavering support to the company during this year’s Hajji. The agency said the GACH Global CEO served as bank guarantor for them to be able to execute their Hajji service successfully.

“Although our testimony to you is unkind, everyone who has a right must obtain what is due to him. Therefore, we found it necessary to thank and compliment you for your support. We have great hope that you will provide such support to us during next year’s Hajj season. You are truly a shoulder to lean on for the needy. We ask Allah the Almighty to protect and guide you,” the agency said.