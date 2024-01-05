CAF INCREASES AFCON PRIZE MONEY BY 40%

- Advertisement -

Gambia, others to get big money if they can make it to the last 8

The Confédération Africaine de Football Caf yesterday announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The winner will now receive USD 7 000 000 while the runner-up of the will now get USD 4 000 000. Each of the two Semi-finalist will receive USD 2 500 000 and each of the four 1quarter-finalist, USD 1 300 000.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions. I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”