CAF INCREASES AFCON PRIZE MONEY BY 40%

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly kiss the trophy during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Final match between Senegal and Egypt held at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 06 February 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Gambia, others to get big money if they can make it to the last 8

The Confédération Africaine de Football Caf yesterday announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The winner will now receive USD 7 000 000 while the runner-up of the will now get USD 4 000 000. Each of the two Semi-finalist will receive USD 2 500 000 and each of the four 1quarter-finalist, USD 1 300 000.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions. I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

