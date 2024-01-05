Sadio Mane builds stadium at home village

- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane extended his developmental works in Senegal by building a new stadium for the people of his hometown, Bambali.

The Al-Nassr star returned home to open the facility ahead of Senegal’s camping for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

A year ago, the former Liverpool star was spotted playing on a muddy pitch in Bambali after a season in Europe.

- Advertisement -

Photos from the community game went viral with the Al-Nassr star pledging to improve the pitch for the people of his hometown.

Mane fulfilled the promise and was joined by high-ranking members of society to deliver the stadium to the people of Bambali at a lovely ceremony, as spotted on social media.

“I am really very happy to be with you today and to welcome you to my home, to my native village of Bambali, where it all began,” he said, as quoted by Wiw Sport.

- Advertisement -

“It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you, on this FIFA standard football field which has a lot of meaning for me. This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football.”

The 31-year-old will lead the Teranga Lions to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with the objective of defending the trophy they won in Cameroon in 2022.

Senegal have been drawn in Group C alongside Cameroon, Guinea and the Gambia.

The ex-Bayern Munich star is enjoying a good season in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 12 goals across all competitions.